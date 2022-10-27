Logo
Business

Germany plans to approve Chinese takeover of Dortmund chip producer Elmos - Handelsblatt
27 Oct 2022 05:40PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2022 05:40PM)
BERLIN : The German government plans to approve a Chinese takeover of the chip production of Dortmund-based company Elmos, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The economy ministry is examining the sale of Elmos' chip factory to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics, Handelsblatt reported, adding approval is expected in the coming weeks.

The ministry had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

Source: Reuters

