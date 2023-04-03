Logo
Business

Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief
Business

Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief

Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed ChatGPT logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Apr 2023 08:37PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 08:37PM)
BERLIN : Germany could follow in Italy's footsteps by blocking Chat-GPT over data security concerns, the German commissioner for data protection told the Handelsblatt newspaper in comments published on Monday.

"In principle, such action is also possible in Germany," Ulrich Kelber said, adding that this would however fall under state jurisdiction. However, he did not outline any current plans to take such action.

Kelber said that Germany has requested further information from Italy on its temporary ban, which prompted Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI to take ChatGPT offline in the country.

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

Source: Reuters

