Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany refusing Intel's additional demand for subsidies for chip plant - FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany refusing Intel's additional demand for subsidies for chip plant - FT

11 Jun 2023 12:26PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2023 01:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner is refusing Intel's demands for higher subsidies for a 17-billion-euro ($18-billion) chip plant, saying the country could not afford it, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

"There is no more money available in the budget," the newspaper quoted Lindner as saying in an interview. "We are trying to consolidate the budget right now, not expand it."

The company was due to receive 6.8 billion euros in government support for its fabrication plant in Germany. However, due to higher energy and construction costs, it is now demanding about 10 billion euros, the newspaper reported.

Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

The company announced last year it had picked the central German city of Magdeburg for a new chip-making complex as a part of an $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which included boosting a factory in Ireland, a packaging and assembly site in Italy and setting up a design and research facility in France.

Intel is among several chipmakers, including Taiwan's TSMC and Wolfspeed of the U.S., seeking government funding to build a factories in Europe.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.