Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany to support critical minerals-rich countries build processing capacity
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany to support critical minerals-rich countries build processing capacity

Germany to support critical minerals-rich countries build processing capacity

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the annual industry trade fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany April 16, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

17 Apr 2023 01:58AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 02:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Germany wants to help countries that are rich in critical minerals such as Chile, Indonesia and Namibia to build their own processing infrastructure to cut dependency on China, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

Berlin is trying to rebalance its relationship with China and reduce reliance on Asia's powerhouse for key inputs, such as nickel and other critical minerals.

"If we succeed in locating more processing steps where the raw materials are in the ground, then that will not only create greater local prosperity ... we will ensure that we have more than just one supplier in the future," Scholz said in a speech at Germany's industrial trade fair Hannover Messe.

Scholz said he supported a free trade agreement between the European Union and Indonesia, which the two parties have been negotiating since 2016.

"I am committed to ensuring that we finally get this agreement across the finish line now," he said, adding that geopolitical developments in Europe and in Asia argued for similar deals with other countries such as Mexico and Australia, Kenya and India.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.