Germany triggers EU investigation into Chinese biofuels

LONDON: The European Commission is investigating the flow of allegedly fraudulent biofuels into the EU following a complaint from Germany, sources told Reuters, as a Commission spokesman said the bloc was determined to tighten oversight of the trade.

The spokesperson said in an email to Reuters that an unnamed member state had referred imports from China that have potentially been mislabelled as more profitable biofuels. Industry sources named the country as Germany.

EU incentives for biodiesel production made with waste oils and fat to increase renewable energy use has caused concerns that companies in Asia are mixing biofuels with cheaper oils and exporting them to Europe.

The commission aims to step up its oversight of the trade, with a database of supply chains due to be up and running by the end of the year, the spokesperson said, and will look into whether the fuel imports qualify for greenhouse gas emissions credits.

Germany's Environment Ministry, the body industry sources said had requested the investigation, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.