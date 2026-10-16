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Germany to unveil Nvidia AI agreement next week, government sources say
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Germany to unveil Nvidia AI agreement next week, government sources say

Germany to unveil Nvidia AI agreement next week, government sources say

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Oct 2026 07:02PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2026 07:06PM)
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BERLIN, Oct 16 : Germany is set to announce a cooperation agreement with US chipmaker Nvidia next week to expand the use of artificial intelligence in German industry, government sources said on Friday, adding the plan will involve partners beyond Nvidia and be a major contribution to industrial AI.

Business daily Handelsblatt, which first reported on the plan, said the deal would support physical AI tools for training robots and self-driving vehicles and help develop powerful AI models for industrial use.

Source: Reuters
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