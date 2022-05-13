Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany's Rheinmetall has 5-yr supply of semiconductor chips - Rheinische Post
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany's Rheinmetall has 5-yr supply of semiconductor chips - Rheinische Post

Germany's Rheinmetall has 5-yr supply of semiconductor chips - Rheinische Post

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany's Rheinmetall AG is seen after the Company's 2019 annual report in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 18, 2020 REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

13 May 2022 10:01PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 10:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT : German military equipment maker Rheinmetall's chip supplies should last five years after it spent 500 million euros ($519 million) this year to ramp up inventory of semiconductors and electronic components, Rheinische Post reported on Friday.

Rheinmetall's share price has almost doubled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine after which Germany said it would ramp up its traditionally low military spending by 100 billion euros.

At the same time, the booming demand for military equipment is not a reason for Rheinmetall to sell its automotive unit, which supplies carmakers with engineering parts such as pumps and valves, Chief Executive Armin Papperger told the newspaper.

"It is true that defense technology is gaining in importance. But we have no plans to exit our civilian activities," Papperger told Rheinische.

($1 = 0.9638 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us