Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany's RWE expects to spend US$21 billion in Britain by 2030
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany's RWE expects to spend US$21 billion in Britain by 2030

Germany's RWE expects to spend US$21 billion in Britain by 2030

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the German power supplier RWE, which plans to break up subsidiary Innogy and share its assets with rival E.ON, is pictured in Essen, Germany, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

19 Oct 2021 09:44PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 09:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT : RWE, Germany's largest power producer, said on Tuesday total investment into green technologies and infrastructure in Britain are expected to amount to 15 billion pounds (US$21 billion) by 2030.

"The UK is one of RWE's key markets," Chief Executive Markus Krebber said. "We see the UK as an attractive location for ongoing investments, which presents a stable regulatory framework and has great natural wind resources."

(US$1 = 0.7242 pounds)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us