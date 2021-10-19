Germany's RWE expects to spend US$21 billion in Britain by 2030

FRANKFURT : RWE, Germany's largest power producer, said on Tuesday total investment into green technologies and infrastructure in Britain are expected to amount to 15 billion pounds (US$21 billion) by 2030.

"The UK is one of RWE's key markets," Chief Executive Markus Krebber said. "We see the UK as an attractive location for ongoing investments, which presents a stable regulatory framework and has great natural wind resources."

(US$1 = 0.7242 pounds)

