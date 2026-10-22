Germany's SAP tops cloud demand forecasts, holds yearly operating profit outlook

Oct 21 : Europe's largest tech company SAP on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent rise in current cloud backlog at constant currencies to €24.14 billion ($27.11 billion), ahead of the 24-25 per cent growth UBS had forecast, and said full-year cloud and cloud and software revenue would come in at the upper end of its outlook ranges.

Cloud revenue rose 26 per cent to €6.67 billion in the third quarter and non-IFRS operating profit rose 18 per cent to €3.03 billion. SAP kept its yearly operating profit outlook of €11.8 billion to €12.2 billion at constant currencies.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)