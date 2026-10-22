Logo
Logo

Business

Germany's SAP tops cloud demand forecasts, holds yearly operating profit outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Germany's SAP tops cloud demand forecasts, holds yearly operating profit outlook

Germany's SAP tops cloud demand forecasts, holds yearly operating profit outlook

FILE PHOTO: A logo on the SAP exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

22 Oct 2026 04:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 21 : Europe's largest tech company SAP on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent rise in current cloud backlog at constant currencies to €24.14 billion ($27.11 billion), ahead of the 24-25 per cent growth UBS had forecast, and said full-year cloud and cloud and software revenue would come in at the upper end of its outlook ranges. 

Cloud revenue rose 26 per cent to €6.67 billion in the third quarter and non-IFRS operating profit rose 18 per cent to €3.03 billion. SAP kept its yearly operating profit outlook of €11.8 billion to €12.2 billion at constant currencies.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement