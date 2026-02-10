Logo
Germany's TeamViewer expects in 2026 up to 3% revenue rise in volatile market
Germany's TeamViewer expects in 2026 up to 3% revenue rise in volatile market

The logo of software company TeamViewer AG is pictured during TeamViewer's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

10 Feb 2026 02:03PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2026 02:06PM)
Feb 10 : German software developer TeamViewer forecast on Tuesday annual revenue growth of between 0 per cent and 3 per cent in 2026, with an adjusted core profit (EBITDA) margin of about 43 per cent as high market volatility led to a cautious approach to its guidance.

The firm said its fourth quarter pro-forma revenue was 2 per cent year-on-year at 194.6 million euros ($231.69 million), above an LSEG-compiled consensus of 192.6 million euros. It reported pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of 87 million euros, a 45 per cent margin.

TeamViewer CEO Oliver Steil said in a statement that he had "confidence in returning to mid- to high-single-digit (revenue) growth in the mid-term while maintaining our strong profitability."

The software firm, one of Germany's best-known technology companies, was a major beneficiary of the work-from-home trend during the pandemic. As more workers began returning to offices, the company has focused on expanding its offerings for large corporations to create more durable growth.

The firm flagged that both enterprise and small and medium-sized business clients showed increased interest in its comprehensive digital workplace management platform TeamViewer ONE, which was launched in December.

($1 = 0.8399 euros)

Source: Reuters
