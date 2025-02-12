German TeamViewer posts mid-term targets after completing 1E acquisition

German software developer TeamViewer posted on Wednesday mid-term revenue growth targets after it closed its acquisition of IT firm 1E.

TeamViewer forecasts revenue in 2028 to be between 1.03 billion and 1.06 billion euros ($1.07-$1.10 billion) with an adjusted EBITDA margin forecast of 44 per cent-45 per cent.

The company generated revenue of 671 million euros in the fiscal year 2024, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 44 per cent.

In December, Teamviewer announced the acquisition of London-based IT firm 1E for $720 million.

1E develops products that detect IT issues, with Adidas and AT&T among those listed as customers on its website.

($1 = 0.9653 euros)