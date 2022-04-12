Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Germany's URG to acquire Pepper developer SoftBank Robotics Europe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Germany's URG to acquire Pepper developer SoftBank Robotics Europe

12 Apr 2022 02:17PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 02:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Germany's United Robotics Group said on Tuesday it will acquire SoftBank Group Corp's Paris-based robotics unit SoftBank Robotics Europe, which developed the humanoid Pepper robot for the Japanese conglomerate.

SoftBank will acquire a minority stake in URG and the two companies will continue to cooperate in marketing robots, the statement said without providing further financial terms of the deal.

The French business will revert to its former name Aldebaran. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son acquired the business in 2012 in a short-circuited attempt to become a major player in the robotics industry.

Reuters previously reported SoftBank was in talks to sell the business to URG after stopping production of Pepper and slashing jobs at its robotics business globally.

The deal, which follows the appointment of URG as master distributor for Pepper in Europe in October last year, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us