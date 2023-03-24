Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ghana's finance ministry: expects financing assurances 'very soon' amid China visit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ghana's finance ministry: expects financing assurances 'very soon' amid China visit

Ghana's finance ministry: expects financing assurances 'very soon' amid China visit

FILE PHOTO: Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta speaks during a news conference in Accra, Ghana December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

24 Mar 2023 04:42PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 04:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/ACCRA : Ghana's finance ministry said on Friday after meetings it held in China that it expected to secure financing assurances "very soon".

Ghana secured a staff-level agreement through the International Monetary Fund in December for a $3 billion loan but must first ask bilateral lenders to provide financing assurances on existing debts before the IMF board can sign off on the programme.

"So far had very positive and encouraging meetings in China! Looking forward to securing external assurances very soon, even as we pass our outstanding domestic revenue bills back home. Great progress and all fronts," Ghana's finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Twitter.

China's vice commerce minister met with Ghana's finance minister in Beijing on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.

China is Ghana's biggest bilateral creditor with about $1.9 billion of debt, according to Ghana's finance ministry.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.