Ghosn says Nissan, Renault are going for mini alliance with rebalancing deal

TOKYO : Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese automaker and Renault are trying to go for "very small and reduced" cooperation between them with a deal to overhaul their long-standing alliance.

"With the latest agreement, they're trying to go for a mini alliance with a very reduced scope of cooperation," Ghosn told reporters in Tokyo via video stream.

Nissan and Renault are holding discussions about a final agreement to overhaul their alliance, after announcing in January that the deal will see Renault bring down its stake in Nissan to 15 per cent from about 43 per cent to put them on an equal level.