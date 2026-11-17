Nov 17 : Giga Energy said on Tuesday it signed a 10-year lease agreement worth about $1 billion with a US-based AI cloud provider for a 60-megawatt data center under development in Hunt County, Texas.

The AI data center developer's announcement is the latest among technology companies and cloud providers, who are expanding their capacity to meet soaring demand for artificial intelligence computing.

Here are more details:

• Giga Energy broke ground on the facility, known as Project Clay, in July and will develop, own and operate the campus for the customer

• The facility will use a closed-loop cooling system and will not rely on municipal or groundwater supplies for cooling operations, the company said

• The company's factory-built construction approach is expected to allow the facility to be completed in less than eight months, it added

• The 60-megawatt data center is expected to enter service in spring 2027