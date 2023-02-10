Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy: By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40 per cent in some areas.

Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots.

This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

Critics say the process poses quality and flexibility risks, as a single flaw can compromise a whole module, and make fixing more difficult if something goes wrong.

But with the industry struggling to preserve profit margins amid surging raw materials prices, carmakers including Toyota, General Motors, Hyundai, Volvo Cars and Chinese electric vehicle startup Nio are turning to companies like IDRA for help.

"The basic idea was to provide a technology that could simplify the car production process," IDRA general manager Riccardo Ferrario told Reuters in an interview at the company's headquarters in Travagliato, northern Italy.

Battery packs currently make up 25 per cent to 40 per cent of the total cost of BEVs.

"You need to make the rest cost less," Ferrario said.

Automakers using aluminium casting machines claim they can reduce investments needed to build chassis - a vehicle's second most expensive component after the engine - by 40 per cent, and the average cost of their parts by 30 per cent, Ferrario said.

"It's a way to eventually make BEVs something for all pockets," he said.

IDRA, which was taken over by Chinese group LK Industries in 2008, has been developing gigapresses since 2016. Competitors of IDRA and LK include Buhler Group in Europe, Ube Corp. and Shibaura Machine in Japan, as well as Yizumi and Haitian in China.