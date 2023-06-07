Logo
Business

GitLab soars on plan for new AI-powered product
Business

GitLab soars on plan for new AI-powered product

GitLab soars on plan for new AI-powered product

FILE PHOTO: Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration./

07 Jun 2023 02:57AM
NEW YORK : Shares of GitLab Inc jumped more than 35 per cent on Tuesday after the software development platform announced plans to launch a revenue-boosting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered product.

GitLab, widely used by software developers for coding work, will add a "ModelOps" feature to its main "DevSecOps" platform with new capabilities including code writing suggestions. The product is expected to be launched this year at $9 per month, GitLab said late Monday.

"The product ... has the potential to be a healthy growth driver in FY25," Bank of America analysts led by Koji Ikeda said in an investor note.

GitLab's stock rose as much as 35.4 per cent, its biggest one-day percentage jump since the company went public in 2021. It was up 31.8 per cent at $46.66 at mid-afternoon.

GitLab said on Monday its first-quarter revenue jumped 45 per cent to $126.9 million, beating the Refinitiv consensus estimate and the company's earlier forecasts. Multiple analysts raised their price targets for GitLab's stock on the news.

Eighteen analysts on average recommended buying GitLab shares, and set a median price target of $53.50, according to Refinitiv.

Source: Reuters

