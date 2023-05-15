Logo
Business

Glass Lewis recommends Seven & i investors elect all dissident candidates
Business

Glass Lewis recommends Seven & i investors elect all dissident candidates

Glass Lewis recommends Seven & i investors elect all dissident candidates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Seven & I Holdings is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

15 May 2023 11:07AM
TOKYO : Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended that Seven & i Holdings investors elect all of the dissident board candidates nominated by ValueAct Capital to lead the Japanese retailing giant.

ValueAct, which owns 4.4 per cent of the 7-Eleven convenience store operator, has long criticized the company's conglomerate structure and recently ratcheted up the pressure by publicly calling for President and CEO Ryuichi Isaka to be among those replaced.

"We find that the dissident nominees are generally well qualified to serve on the Seven & I board," Glass Lewis said in a report dated on Sunday.

The firm advised against reelecting Isaka, saying the company "has significantly underperformed relative to peers and relevant market indices over the tenure of the current president."

Last week, another proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) also backed the director candidates put forward by the U.S. investment fund.

Source: Reuters

