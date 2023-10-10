Glitch at Japan's clearing system preventing transfers at 11 banks

TOKYO : The Japanese Bankers Association said on Tuesday a glitch at its online payment clearing network system is preventing some domestic transfers at 11 banks including MUFG Bank and Resona Bank.

There was an issue with the system's relaying computer and the association is investigating the cause, the banking industry group said.

It's not clear when the system can be restored, the group added.

The glitch is also affecting a wide range of banks as it's blocking fund transfers to and from those 11 banks directly impacted.

The 11 banks include Yamaguchi Bank , JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking.