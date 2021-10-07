Logo
Global chip shortage weighing on output in western Japan - BOJ official
07 Oct 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 02:45PM)
TOKYO : A global shortage of semiconductor chips and parts is affecting output in western Japan, with some companies saying their Southeast Asian factories may need more time to resume full operations, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

"Some Southeast Asian countries are gradually re-opening their economies. But companies we surveyed have said it will take some more time for factories to resume operations at full capacity," Hirohide Koguchi, the BOJ's Osaka branch manager, told a news conference held online.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

