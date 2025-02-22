Logo
Business

Global equities mixed on uncertainty about Trump moves, geopolitics
FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Wall Street sign close to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 24, 2016 REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A passerby walks past an electronic screen displaying the Nikkei stock average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
22 Feb 2025 12:46AM
NEW YORK : Stocks fell on Wall Street but edged higher in Europe on Friday amid uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump's rapid policy initiatives, including spending cuts and tariffs, and Germany's upcoming elections.

Trump has announced tariffs on several major U.S. trading partners since returning to the White House last month and unleashed a campaign to slash the 2.3 million-strong federal workforce, moves that have sparked worries among traders.

"The sell-off in the last couple of days has really been about the uncertainty with the pace of change in the government," said Joshua Wein, portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

"We all knew there would be spending cuts and layoffs of employees, but the pace at which that is happening has given the market a new type of uncertainty that we haven't seen before."

Data released on Friday showed U.S. business activity tumbled to a 17-month low, indicating that businesses and consumers were becoming increasingly rattled by the Trump administration's policies.

The benchmark S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite Index fell on losses in industrials, consumer discretionary and energy stocks. The three main indexes were also set to end the week lower.

In Europe, shares have been volatile this week ahead of Germany's election on Sunday. Europe's broad Stoxx 600 climbed 0.45 per cent, reversing two days of declines and heading towards a weekly gain.

The Dow dropped 0.85 per cent to 43,799.85, the S&P 500 fell 0.57 per cent to 6,082.56 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.69 per cent to 19,823.69.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.23 per cent to 881.69. The index is down 0.25 per cent for the week. Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.45 per cent to its highest since November 8.

Source: Reuters
