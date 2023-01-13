Global equity funds see first weekly inflow in 10 weeks

Global equity funds drew their first weekly inflow in 10 weeks in the week to Jan. 11 on hopes of easing inflation and expectations that China's re-opening would boost global economies.

Refinitiv Lipper data showed global equity funds attracted $5.17 billion in net purchases, for their first weekly inflow since Nov. 2.

U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, amid declining prices for gasoline and other goods, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend.

European and Asian equity funds received $7.35 billion and $1.54 billion worth of inflows, but investors exited U.S. funds worth $2.01 billion.

Equity funds focused on China accumulated $1.61 billion worth of inflows, the biggest since July 6.

Among equity sector funds, industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary saw $1.15 billion, $574 million and $479 million, respectively, in inflows. Still, tech suffered a 10th weekly outflow at $365 million.

Weekly net purchases in global bond funds, at $16.92 billion, were the highest since April 2021.

Global short- and mid-term, high-yield, and government bond funds had inflows of $3.89 billion, $3.56 billion and $1.89 billion, respectively, but inflation-protected funds lost $480 million in outflows.

Global investors were also net buyers in money market funds for a third straight week, with net purchases worth $13.37 billion.

Data for commodity funds showed precious metals got a marginal $5 million, while energy funds received $144 million and marked a second weekly inflow.

Data for 24,627 emerging market (EM) funds showed, bond funds secured $730 million in net buying, while equity funds drew $3.94 billion, the biggest weekly inflow since April 2022.