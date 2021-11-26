Global equity funds see lowest inflow in eight weeks - Lipper

Global equity funds drew their lowest inflow in eight weeks in the week ended Nov. 24, as investors upped bets on U.S. rate hikes in 2022 after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term.

Investors purchased global equity funds worth a net US$443 million, the smallest net buying since the week ended Sept. 29, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

New worries about the spread of COVID-19 added to the gloomy mood as renewed curbs in some regions including Europe doused investor hopes of a quick recovery in consumption and growth worldwide.

U.S. equity funds faced net selling worth US$4.27 billion, although investors purchased European and Asian equity funds of US$1.6 billion and US$0.2 billion respectively.

Consumer discretionary funds received US$751 million and technology funds attracted US$1.76 billion in net buying, marking the biggest weekly inflow in over four months, while health care and financials faced outflows of US$788 million and US$596 million, respectively.

Global bond funds pulled in a net US$2.09 billion, the smallest inflow in six weeks.

Inflation-protected funds secured US$1.39 billion in net buying, while government bond funds pulled in US$1.32 billion. However, high yield funds posted outflows of US$2.8 billion, the biggest weekly outflow in more than eight months.

Meanwhile, global money market funds drew US$11.32 billion in net purchases, compared with US$3.05 billion in the previous week.

For commodities, precious metal funds attracted a net US$883 million, while energy funds saw outflows of US$20 million after three straight weeks of inflows.

An analysis of 24,001 emerging market funds showed investors purchased equity funds for a fourth consecutive week worth a net US$138 million but sold bond funds of US$1.7 billion, marking a second straight week of outflows.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)