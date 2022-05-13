Logo
Business

Global equity funds see massive outflows on slowdown fears
Business

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, Jan 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

13 May 2022 05:39PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 05:55PM)
Global equity funds witnessed a surge in outflows in the week ended May 11, as fears of an economic slowdown and further tightening by major central banks to tame stubborn inflation spooked investors.

In a fifth straight week of net selling, investors liquidated global equity funds worth US$10.53 billion, compared with just US$1.65 billion worth of net selling in the previous week, according to Refinitiv Lipper.

MSCI's index of world shares plunged to a 1-1/2-year low of 607.4 this week as inflationary pressures raised fears of an economic hard landing.

US equity funds witnessed net selling worth US$8.46 billion, European funds saw disposal of US$4.33 billion, but investors were net buyers in Asian funds worth US$2.23 billion.

Among sector funds, financials record a sixth subsequent week of outflows, amounting US$1.71 billion. Investors also drew about US$0.7 billion each out of mining and industrials.

Meanwhile, global bond funds posted outflows of US$13.23 billion in a sixth straight week of net selling.

Global short- and medium-term bond funds saw outflows of US$8.14 billion in the biggest weekly outflow since at least June 2020, but government bond funds lured a third weekly inflow, worth a net US$3.38 billion.

Investors also withdrew US$1.73 billion out of money market funds in their second weekly net selling in a row.

Data for commodities' funds showed that weekly net selling in gold and precious metal funds jumped to a two-month's peak of US$1.54 billion, as gold prices broke below their 200-day moving averages.

An analysis of 24,155 emerging market funds showed that investors sold equity funds of US$2.49 billion and bond funds of US$2.65 billion, marking a fifth consecutive week of outflow in both segments.

Source: Reuters/ng

