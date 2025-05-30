Logo
Business

Global equity funds see second weekly outflow on tariff concerns
Business

Global equity funds see second weekly outflow on tariff concerns

Global equity funds see second weekly outflow on tariff concerns

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

30 May 2025 07:20PM
Global equity funds posted outflows for a second straight week through May 28, as risk aversion rose following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats on EU imports and overseas-made iPhones, alongside a spike in long-tenor bond yields.

Investors pulled out a net $7.52 billion from global equity funds during the week following a net $9.48 billion worth of sales in the previous week, data from LSEG Lipper showed.

In a surprise move last Friday, President Trump threatened to impose 50 per cent tariffs on European Union imports starting June 1, but later postponed the measure until July 9 after a weekend call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In particular, Asian equity funds witnessed a significant selling pressure during the week as they lost about $6 billion in outflows, the biggest amount for a week since August 2018.

Investors sold U.S. equity funds of $5.46 billion but purchased $3.64 billion worth of European equity funds, marking their seventh weekly net purchase in a row.

Global bond funds attracted $15.27 billion in net inflows during the week, marking a sixth straight week of gains. U.S. bond funds drew $6.98 billion, while European and Asian bond funds added $6.23 billion and $1.27 billion, respectively.

Government and high-yield bond funds also recorded inflows of $1.9 billion and $1.51 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, investors pulled $36.52 billion from money market funds, reversing the previous week's $18.71 billion in inflows.

Gold and precious metals commodity funds saw $1.3 billion in inflows, snapping a five-week streak of outflows.

Among 29,627 tracked emerging market funds, equity outflows slowed to $183 million from $1.4 billion the previous week, while bond funds drew $885 million, notching a fifth consecutive weekly inflow.

Source: Reuters
