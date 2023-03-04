Changes to Global Investor Programme will help attract ‘high-quality’ investors to Singapore, experts say

Currently, there are three investment options available for those looking to apply for the GIP.

They include investing S$2.5 million in a new or existing business, a GIP fund that invests in Singapore-based firms, or a new or existing single family office based here with at least S$200 million in assets under management.

Changes will be made to all three investment options from Mar 15.

Applicants looking at the first option of investing in a new or existing business in Singapore will have to demonstrate an investment of at least S$10 million, inclusive of paid-up capital.

For the second option of GIP-select funds, the minimum investment required will go up to S$25 million.

The third option will require applicants to set up a Singapore-based single family office with at least S$200 million in assets under management.

Of which, a minimum of S$50 million must be deployed in any of these four investment categories – companies listed on licensed exchanges here, qualifying debt securities, funds distributed by Singapore-licensed managers, or private equity injection into non-listed, Singapore-based businesses.

Changes will also be made to the renewal conditions of these investors’ re-entry permits after the initial five-year period.

Presently, the renewal criteria across the three investment options include hiring a minimum of 10 people with at least half being Singaporeans and ringing up a minimum of S$2 million in business expenditure.

Under the upcoming changes, the requirement for business spending will be removed for all.

Those investing in a new or existing business in Singapore will instead have to hire a minimum of 30 people. Of which, at least half must be Singaporeans and 10 must be new employees.

Those investing in GIP-select funds must maintain their money in these funds.

Lastly, for investors that have set up family offices here, they will need to maintain at least S$50 million in any of the four categories throughout the five years after becoming PRs.

They must also hire five new family office professionals, including at least 3 Singaporeans.