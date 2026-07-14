Global investors turn most bullish since February, BofA survey shows

MILAN, July 14 : Global investor sentiment has climbed to its strongest level since February, with fund managers growing more optimistic on the economic outlook, artificial intelligence-linked spending and the prospect of a dovish Federal Reserve, Bank of America's latest Global Fund Manager Survey showed.

Cash allocations fell to an "uber-low" of 3.6 per cent from 4.1 per cent in June, level that triggered BofA's contrarian sell signal, while a record share of respondents said they expect a "no landing" for the global economy.

The survey was carried out between July 2 and July 9, after the interim deal to end the U.S.-Iran war and largely before hostilities resumed.

Key findings from the July survey in more detail:

• Investor sentiment rose to its highest level since February, reflecting optimism about economic growth, AI-related capital expenditure and expectations for easier monetary policy.

• A record 54 per cent of respondents expect a "no landing" scenario for the global economy, while only 2 per cent anticipate a hard landing.

• U.S. equity allocations were raised to the highest overweight position since December 2024.

• Long global semiconductor stocks remained the market's most crowded trade for a third consecutive month, cited by 82 per cent of investors.

• While some investors trimmed technology positions in July, none reported being short the sector.

• 61 per cent of respondents say hyperscalers are unlikely to cut capital expenditure this year, versus 28 per cent expecting reductions.

• AI bubble risks rose to the top spot among largest tail risk facing markets, pointed to by 45 per cent of respondents.

• 83 per cent do not expect the Fed to raise interest rates before the U.S. midterm elections in November.

• Investors cut their end-2026 oil price forecast to $71 a barrel from $86 in June.