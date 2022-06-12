Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Global media giants battle for IPL cricket rights
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Global media giants battle for IPL cricket rights

Global media giants battle for IPL cricket rights

The winning bidders for the broadcast rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament are expected to pay up to US$7.7 billion (Photo: AFP/File/Indranil Mukherjee)

12 Jun 2022 05:06PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 05:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI: Global media giants including Disney and Sony and Asia's richest man reportedly battled on Sunday (Jun 12) for the broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

The winning bidders were expected to pay up to US$7.7 billion in an online auction held by India's cricket board on Sunday to show and stream the two-month contest for five seasons from 2023 to 2027, according to analysts.

This dwarfs the US$2.55 billion shelled out by Star India, owned by US behemoth Disney, for the previous five-year deal which ended last month with the 15th edition of the tournament involving an expanded 10 franchises playing 74 matches.

Attracting some of cricket's top stars from India and abroad with large salaries, the league has helped make Twenty20, a shorter and more exciting format of the sport, hugely popular, spawning copycat events worldwide.

This time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is selling off four different packages including domestic and international television and online streaming rights as well as for special matches.

Besides Disney and Sony, bidders in the auction, which could stretch into Monday, include a consortium including Viacom as well as Reliance, owned by Asia's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, reports said.

Fellow tycoon Jeff Bezos's Amazon, which has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on rights for European soccer and American football and had earlier shown interest in the IPL, pulled out of the contest, reports said on Friday.

Source: AFP/yb

Related Topics

cricket

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us