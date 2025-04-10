Global pharma shares plunge as Trump doubles down on tariff threat

"While the details are scant, we are strongly opposed to tariffs on any pharmaceuticals - these will likely do little to shift manufacturing back to the US," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman.



"Given the complexity of the pharma supply chain, we do not expect the industry to make any major changes. These current tariffs are being pursued under emergency powers, which at worse will last until the end of the current administration and could end sooner with an act of Congress."



Seigerman also pointed to concerns over recent layoffs at the US Food and Drug Administration, saying the worries were now compounded by the "real talk" of pharma tariffs.