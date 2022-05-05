Is a global recession coming and what does that mean for Singapore?

Q: HOW REAL IS THE GLOBAL RECESSION RISK?

The likelihood of the world sinking into another recession has indeed risen given how risks such as the Ukraine war have wide-ranging ramifications and uncertainties loom over how they could pan out, according to economists that CNA spoke to.

The real danger comes when business and consumer confidence start taking a hit, economists added.

CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun said even though prices of goods and services have been rising, pent-up demand and "revenge spending" have so far helped to sustain consumer demand. But if prices continue rising - fuelled by the war in Eastern Europe or further supply chain snarls due to lockdowns in China - to the point where people feel that living costs have outpaced wage growth, they may become more cautious and pull back on spending.

Likewise, businesses have been able to pass on rising costs to consumers and keep on hiring on the back of continued demand. But once the latter wanes, firms worried about the future may turn to cost-cutting measures, such as paring back investments, hiring or worse, layoffs.

This spiral down in economic activities is “when things start to get serious”, Mr Song said. “This is where we may see the start of slower growth – whether it becomes a recession will very much depend on the pace of the deceleration in growth momentum.”

Another example is the impact of rising interest rates.

The US Fed announced its biggest rate hike since 2000 on Wednesday and noted that more increases “will be appropriate”. It is not just the Fed; other major central banks are also “frontloading a lot of policy tightening” in a bid to fight rising inflation, economists said.

This affects all borrowers who will have to adjust to servicing higher interest rates – be it businesses looking to take a loan or the average person servicing a mortgage.

“The era of zero or very low interest rates is over,” said OCBC Bank’s chief economist Selena Ling.

“If interest rates rise too sharply and you don’t see wages commensurate in that level, you may see a pullback in demand as people tighten their belts," she added.

“If businesses don’t see demand going up as fast and can’t pass on costs to consumers, they may delay capital expenditure, wage increases or cut jobs. That’s how you end up in a downcycle.”

But so far, a recession remains a risk further down the road as there is “still enough confidence” in businesses and households to sustain the economic recovery, said Mr Song.

Ms Ling agreed, noting that “an outright recession looks unlikely at this juncture”. Citing how the International Monetary Fund expects global growth for 2022 to be at 3.6 per cent, she added: “That means there’s still some buffer room left to get to negative growth.”

“It is possible that this (forecast) may get trimmed down given the worries we talked about … Whether a recession will happen over the next two years – that’s anybody’s guess because there are so many things that can go wrong,” said Ms Ling, who is also OCBC’s head of treasury and research.