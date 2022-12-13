Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Global regulatory actions against cryptocurrency exchange FTX
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Global regulatory actions against cryptocurrency exchange FTX

Global regulatory actions against cryptocurrency exchange FTX

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed FTX logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Dec 2022 12:07PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 12:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, was arrested on Monday (Dec 12) in the Bahamas after being criminally charged by US prosecutors.

FTX and its units had already attracted scrutiny from regulators around the world.

Here's a roundup of what global authorities are doing about FTX:

BAHAMAS

Police in the Bahamas arrested Bankman-Fried on Dec 12, after the Caribbean nation received formal notification from the United States of criminal charges against him.

FTX's group headquarters is in the Bahamas. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas in November froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets, the group's local unit, and also appointed a provisional liquidator for the unit.

UNITED STATES

FTX is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Justice Department, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a source familiar with the investigations.

Related:

The SEC on Dec 12 said it had authorised charges against Bankman-Fried relating to violations of securities laws.

Separately, US prosecutor Damian Williams said he expected to move to unseal an indictment against Bankman-Fried on Dec 13.

EUROPE/CYPRUS

Cyprus's Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov 9.

FTX announced in September it had received approval from the Cypriot regulator to operate as a Cyprus Investment Firm, allowing the company to fully own a local investment firm it had previously acquired.

This allowed FTX EU to serve the European Economic Area.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

FTX Sam Bankman-Fried

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.