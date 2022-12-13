Global regulatory actions against cryptocurrency exchange FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, was arrested on Monday (Dec 12) in the Bahamas after being criminally charged by US prosecutors.

FTX and its units had already attracted scrutiny from regulators around the world.

Here's a roundup of what global authorities are doing about FTX:

BAHAMAS

Police in the Bahamas arrested Bankman-Fried on Dec 12, after the Caribbean nation received formal notification from the United States of criminal charges against him.

FTX's group headquarters is in the Bahamas. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas in November froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets, the group's local unit, and also appointed a provisional liquidator for the unit.

UNITED STATES

FTX is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Justice Department, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a source familiar with the investigations.