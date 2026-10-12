Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage

Oct 12 : Global smartphone shipments fell 20 per cent on-year to their lowest third-quarter level since 2012, as soaring memory chip costs and supply shortages pressured manufacturers and pushed up prices, preliminary estimates from Counterpoint Research showed on Monday.

Rising prices for memory components as AI infrastructure projects corner supplies have driven up production costs and prompted manufacturers to raise retail prices, cut shipments and prioritize profitability over volumes.

• "Consumers are holding on to their devices longer than estimated, increasingly considering refurbished devices and prioritizing higher-value devices," said Counterpoint senior analyst Shilpi Jain

• Samsung retained its top position with a 23 per cent market share, helped by demand for its Galaxy Z Fold8 series and stable component supplies for its mid-range devices. Shipments fell 3 per cent from a year earlier during the quarter

• Apple's market share reached 22 per cent, crossing 20 per cent for the first time in a third quarter, despite a year-on-year decline in shipments

• The absence of a base iPhone 18 model resulted in a smaller launch-month channel fill than the full iPhone 17 lineup a year earlier, Counterpoint said

• OPPO and vivo recorded shipment declines of more than 20 per cent. Xiaomi saw a more than 30 per cent fall, reducing its market share to 10 per cent as the company cut exposure to lower-priced devices and some overseas markets to protect margins