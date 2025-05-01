GlobalData gets takeover proposals from funds managed by ICG, KKR

Britain's GlobalData said on Wednesday it had received preliminary takeover proposals from funds managed by private equity groups ICG and KKR, sending its shares up as much as 35.9 per cent.

The data analytics and consulting company said it was in talks with both parties and they have to announce a firm intention to make an offer by May 28.

ICG declined to comment, while KKR did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

A survey last November showed that private equity firms expect an increase in deal activity in the UK in 2025. Asset manager BlackRock has been broadly investing in UK assets as well, according to a report last week.

GlobalData's shares have declined nearly 29 per cent this year, as of Tuesday's close.

The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange's junior Alternative Investment Market (AIM), had said earlier this year it was planning to move its shares to the main market.

A growing number of AIM members are considering delisting or going private via a sale, as their market valuations have slumped and changes in Britain's tax rules have made the listings less attractive.

GlobalData last month reported a 32 per cent growth in annual profit and said it was progressing toward a target of 500 million pounds ($665.45 million) in annualised revenue by 2026.

($1 = 0.7514 pounds)