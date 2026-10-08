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GlobalFoundries to make key AI chip component for TSMC in $2 billion deal
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GlobalFoundries to make key AI chip component for TSMC in $2 billion deal

GlobalFoundries to make key AI chip component for TSMC in $2 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

08 Oct 2026 08:44PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2026 09:01PM)
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Oct 8 : GlobalFoundries on Thursday said it has reached a $2 billion agreement to make a key component used to link AI processors and memory chips for TSMC at its New York facility.

Known as a silicon interposer, the component sits beneath processors and memory chips inside advanced AI packages and enables them to communicate at high speeds.

• Under the five-year agreement, GlobalFoundries will expand manufacturing capacity at its Malta, New York, facility to produce the components for TSMC

• The Malta facility is expected to become the first US-based source of silicon interposers used in advanced chip-packaging technologies, the company said

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• Shares of GlobalFoundries were up about 4 per cent in premarket trading

• The deal provides a framework for future capacity expansion as demand for advanced packaging grows, with volume production expected to begin ramping up in the first half of 2028

• Advanced packaging has become a major constraint on AI chip production, as demand for the technology exceeds available manufacturing capacity

Source: Reuters
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