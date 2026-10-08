GlobalFoundries to make key AI chip component for TSMC in $2 billion deal

Oct 8 : GlobalFoundries on Thursday said it has reached a $2 billion agreement to make a key component used to link AI processors and memory chips for TSMC at its New York facility.

Known as a silicon interposer, the component sits beneath processors and memory chips inside advanced AI packages and enables them to communicate at high speeds.

• Under the five-year agreement, GlobalFoundries will expand manufacturing capacity at its Malta, New York, facility to produce the components for TSMC

• The Malta facility is expected to become the first US-based source of silicon interposers used in advanced chip-packaging technologies, the company said

• Shares of GlobalFoundries were up about 4 per cent in premarket trading

• The deal provides a framework for future capacity expansion as demand for advanced packaging grows, with volume production expected to begin ramping up in the first half of 2028

• Advanced packaging has become a major constraint on AI chip production, as demand for the technology exceeds available manufacturing capacity