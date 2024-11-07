GlobalFoundries' poised to get final Chips Act award - source

WASHINGTON : GlobalFoundries and at least two other chipmakers are poised to receive their final Chips and Science Act awards from the Biden administration, a person briefed on the matter said, a sign of progress amid growing concerns about the pace of the award rollout.

The U.S. Commerce Department notified Congress at least three companies are close to receiving a final award, the person and another source said. The Commerce Secretary must notify appropriate committees at least 15 days before making any deal over $10,000,000.

Reuters could not determine the timing of the award announcement or the exact amount, though it is expected to be close to the initial sum.

A preliminary agreement was announced by the Commerce Department in February to award $1.5 billion to GlobalFoundries to build a new semiconductor production facility in Malta, New York, and expand existing operations there and in Burlington, Vermont.