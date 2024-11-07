Logo
GlobalFoundries' poised to get final Chips Act award - source
Business

GlobalFoundries' poised to get final Chips Act award - source

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for semiconductor and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

07 Nov 2024 07:18AM
WASHINGTON : GlobalFoundries and at least two other chipmakers are poised to receive their final Chips and Science Act awards from the Biden administration, a person briefed on the matter said, a sign of progress amid growing concerns about the pace of the award rollout.

The U.S. Commerce Department notified Congress at least three companies are close to receiving a final award, the person and another source said. The Commerce Secretary must notify appropriate committees at least 15 days before making any deal over $10,000,000.

Reuters could not determine the timing of the award announcement or the exact amount, though it is expected to be close to the initial sum.

A preliminary agreement was announced by the Commerce Department in February to award $1.5 billion to GlobalFoundries to build a new semiconductor production facility in Malta, New York, and expand existing operations there and in Burlington, Vermont.

Source: Reuters

