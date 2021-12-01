Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GlobalFoundries posts 56% rise in quarterly sales on booming chip demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GlobalFoundries posts 56% rise in quarterly sales on booming chip demand

GlobalFoundries posts 56% rise in quarterly sales on booming chip demand

A screen displays the company logo for semiconductor and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

01 Dec 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 05:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GlobalFoundries posted a 56 per cent rise in revenue on Tuesday, in its first earnings update after going public in October, as the global semiconductor shortage drives companies to secure supplies of chips used in everything from cars to mobile phones.

The company makes silicon wafers for chip designers, such as Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom Inc, that do not have their own fabrication plants, called fabs.

The supply shock triggered by the shortage has helped the company, which makes chips that are seen as being non-cutting edge but are important at the same time.

The chipmaker said revenue rose to US$1.7 billion from US$1.09 billion in the quarter ended Sep 30.

It forecast current-quarter sales to be between US$1.8 billion to US$1.83 billion.

GlobalFoundries posted a net income of US$5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of US$293 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us