Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GlobalFoundries scraps plan to appoint former top Amazon executive as CFO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GlobalFoundries scraps plan to appoint former top Amazon executive as CFO

GlobalFoundries scraps plan to appoint former top Amazon executive as CFO

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for semiconductor and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

11 Jul 2023 08:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries has shelved its plan to appoint former Amazon executive Tim Stone as chief financial officer, it said on Tuesday, two months after choosing him.

The company, which did not disclose the reason in its statement, declined a Reuters request for further comment.

It said current CFO David Reeder will remain in the role through the end of the year as it looks for a new candidate.

GlobalFoundries had in May named Stone, who was at Amazon for more than 20 years and served as CFO for AWS and Devices businesses. He has also been the finance chief of Ford Motor and Snap.

The chipmaker counts companies including Advanced Micro Devices, STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm and Lockheed Martin among its customers.

It forecast second-quarter revenue below estimates in May as demand from consumer electronics market remained weak. Global PC shipments fell 13.4 per cent during the second quarter, according to IDC.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.