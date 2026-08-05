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GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand
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GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand

GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand

A view of the clean room in U.S. chipmaker GlobalFoundries' new fabrication plant in Singapore September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su

05 Aug 2026 10:12PM
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Aug 5 : GlobalFoundries reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as growing demand for its chips used in data centers boosted sales.

• GlobalFoundries makes specialty chips for communications, data centers, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics companies.

• The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.79 billion; analysts on average estimated $1.77 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at 46 cents, above analysts' estimate of 44 cents.

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• Spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure has increased demand for its silicon photonics chips, which use light instead of electrical signals to move data faster inside AI data centers.

• The specialty chip maker forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.89 billion, plus or minus $25 million, roughly in line with analysts' estimate of $1.88 billion.

• Adjusted free cash flow was negative $3 million, compared with positive $277 million a year earlier.

• In March, Global Foundries sued Israel-based rival Tower Semiconductor alleging the Israeli chipmaker infringed 11 patents related to manufacturing chips used in smartphones and other electronics.

Source: Reuters
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