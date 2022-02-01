Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GlobalWafers changes course, leaves door open to new Siltronic offer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GlobalWafers changes course, leaves door open to new Siltronic offer

01 Feb 2022 06:52PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 06:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : GlobalWafers retracted an earlier statement in which the Taiwanese company said it would not make a new offer for Siltronic after a planned takeover fell through.

GlobalWafers would analyse the non-decision of the German government and consider its impact on the company's future investment strategy, said a spokesperson, repeating an earlier statement by CEO Doris Hsu.

GlobalWafers' planned 4.35 billion euro ($4.9 billion) takeover of the German chip supplier fell through late on Monday after Germany could not complete a review of the deal ahead of a end-January deadline.

($1 = 0.8882 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us