Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GM aims to tackle chip shortage with new designs made in North America
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GM aims to tackle chip shortage with new designs made in North America

GM aims to tackle chip shortage with new designs made in North America

FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

19 Nov 2021 01:09AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 01:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

General Motors aims to tackle the global semiconductor shortage with new designs built in North America, President Mark Reuss said on Thursday.

Reuss told an investor conference GM is working with seven chip suppliers on three new families of microcontrollers that will reduce the number of unique chips by 95per cent on future vehicles.

The supplier partners include Qualcomm, STM, TSMC, Renesas, NXP, Infineon and ON Semi, he said.

Most of GM's future investment in the new microcontroller families "will flow to the U.S. and Canada," Reuss said.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us