Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GM and Honda expand electric vehicle partnership
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GM and Honda expand electric vehicle partnership

GM and Honda expand electric vehicle partnership
FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
GM and Honda expand electric vehicle partnership
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Honda Mortor is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. Picture taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
05 Apr 2022 07:41PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 08:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DETROIT : General Motors and Honda Motor Co on Tuesday said they will co-develop a series of electric vehicles based on a new joint platform, allowing production of millions of cars starting in 2027.

The announcement expands on plans for GM to begin building two electric SUVs for Honda starting in 2024 - the Honda Prologue and an Acura model.

The automakers said the new deal is for "affordable" EVs, including compact crossover vehicles, built using GM's Ultium battery technology. The compact crossover is the biggest selling auto sector in the world with annual volumes of more than 13 million vehicles, the companies said.

The companies declined to say how much they are investing as part of the new collaboration.

GM executive vice president Ken Morris said on a conference call that the pricing will come in below the $30,000 price tag planned for the electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

The companies said they will also discuss future battery technology collaboration for electric vehicles in a push to drive down costs.

"GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China," GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement.

The deal is part of GM's push to achieve carbon neutrality in its global products and operations by 2040 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles in the United States by 2035.

Honda has said it aims to reach carbon neutrality on a global basis by 2050.

The Japanese carmaker owns a stake in GM's Cruise self-driving car subsidiary and the carmakers are co-developing the Cruise Origin autonomous EV. The companies also have a joint venture to develop and produce hydrogen fuel-cell systems at a plant in Brownstown, Michigan.

"Honda and GM will build on our successful technology collaboration to help achieve a dramatic expansion in the sales of electric vehicles," Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Andrew Heavens, David Goodman and Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us