Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GM to build new battery materials plant in Canada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GM to build new battery materials plant in Canada

GM to build new battery materials plant in Canada

FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/

08 Mar 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 12:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

General Motors Co and South Korea's advanced materials company POSCO Chemical will build a facility in Canada to produce a key battery material for the U.S. automaker that has been ramping up its electric vehicle production.

The cathode active material (CAM) will be used for making GM's Ultium batteries that will power the company's electric vehicles such as Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ.

The facility, to be built in Bécancour, Quebec at estimated $400 million, is expected to create about 200 jobs, the companies said on Monday.

In December, the automaker had announced plans to form a joint venture with South Korea's POSCO to build a battery cathode materials plant in North America by 2024.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us