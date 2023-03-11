GM explores using ChatGPT in vehicles

Logo
FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

11 Mar 2023 02:42AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2023 03:25AM)
General Motors Co is exploring uses for ChatGPT as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft Corp, a company executive told Reuters last week.

"ChatGPT is going to be in everything," GM Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview.

The chatbot could be used to access information on how to use vehicle features normally found in an owners manual, program functions such as a garage door code or integrate schedules from a calendar, Miller said.

The news was first reported by website Semafor, which said that the American automaker was working on a virtual personal assistant that uses AI models behind ChatGPT.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI and said it aims to add the chatbot's technology into all its products.

Microsoft, like other big tech companies, has been ramping up its efforts to embed more technology in vehicles, from infotainment systems to automated driving to operating systems that control battery performance and multiple other functions of a vehicle.

GM in 2021 partnered with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of driverless vehicles.

Shares of GM were down about 2 per cent on Friday amid a broader drop.

(This story has been corrected to say last week, not Friday, in paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters

