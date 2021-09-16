Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October

GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October

FILE PHOTO: A close-up view of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle logo is seen at Stewart Chevrolet in Colma, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

16 Sep 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 11:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : General Motors Co said on Thursday it will extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October in the aftermath of a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 10 reported fires.

The largest U.S. automaker said the extension of the production halt at its Orion Assembly plant will go through at least Oct. 15. GM also said it was cutting production at six other North American assembly plants because of the ongoing semiconductor chips shortage.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us