Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

GM eyes US$3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

GM eyes US$3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants

GM eyes US$3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants

FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

11 Dec 2021 01:59AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 02:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

General Motors is considering investments in two electric vehicle-related facilities in Michigan, one with partner LG Energy Solution, that could top US$4 billion, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

If approved, GM's share of the total investment in the two Michigan EV projects would be US$3 billion.

GM is looking at a new US$2 billion battery plant near Lansing, as well as a US$2 billion overhaul of its Orion Township assembly plant north of Detroit, the source said, adding that the cost of the Lansing battery plant would be shared with LGES.

The Orion plant, which now builds the Chevrolet Bolt, would be converted to build products using GM's Ultium EV platform, the source said.

Shares in GM were up 3.3 per cent to US$61.59 in mid-day trade.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told reporters on Thursday that a decision on new plants in Michigan and elsewhere could be "weeks away."

GM said in a statement on Friday that it was "developing business cases for potential future investments in Michigan," but that "these projects are not approved and securing all available incentives will be critical for any business case to continue moving forward."

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us