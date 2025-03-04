GM hires chief AI officer for new role 

General Motors on Monday announced the hiring of its first chief artificial intelligence officer as the automaker looks to use the technology more in its vehicles and in other parts of its business.

GM has hired Barak Turovsky, 49, a former head of AI at Cisco and was a leader on the technology for Google.

Turovsky will be part of GM's software and services engineering team, reporting to Dave Richardson, senior vice president of the department. GM in 2024 promoted Richardson and Baris Cetinok, two former Apple leaders, to oversee the automaker's software organization.

In a statement, Richardson said “AI is central to GM’s EV, ICE, and autonomous future" and Turovsky's expertise "will accelerate the team’s AI efforts, including enhancing products, optimizing operations, and improving the customer experience.”

Turovsky's team will work on integrating AI software capabilities into GM’s vehicle lineup and on other projects. GM has used AI to help select locations for EV chargers, improve vehicle order processes for dealers and optimize manufacturing processes.

