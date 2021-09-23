Logo
GM invests US$ 300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta is seen on the facade of its office building in Beijing, China March 13, 2020. Picture taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

23 Sep 2021 01:39PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 01:37PM)
BEIJING : U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Thursday that it would invest US$300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta to develop self-driving technologies for future models in China.

In China, the world's biggest car market, GM is making vehicles with SAIC Motor, which has also invested in Momenta. Momenta, which holds a permit for gathering high-definition maps in China, is also backed by Toyota Motor and Daimler AG.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

