GM invests US$ 300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta

BEIJING : U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Thursday that it would invest US$300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta to develop self-driving technologies for future models in China.

In China, the world's biggest car market, GM is making vehicles with SAIC Motor, which has also invested in Momenta. Momenta, which holds a permit for gathering high-definition maps in China, is also backed by Toyota Motor and Daimler AG.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)