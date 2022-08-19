Logo
GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth US battery plant
GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth US battery plant

GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth US battery plant
FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth US battery plant
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past the logo of LG Energy Solution at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
19 Aug 2022 07:29AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 07:29AM)
WASHINGTON : General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokeswoman for the companies' joint venture said on Thursday.

Ultium Cells LLC "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New Carlisle, Indiana," she said, adding that Ultium had submitted a tax abatement application.

Production at Ultium's first U.S battery cell plant in Ohio is set to begin later this month.

Source: Reuters

