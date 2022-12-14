Logo
Business

GM recalls 740,000 US trucks, SUVs over headlight issue
GM recalls 740,000 US trucks, SUVs over headlight issue

FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

14 Dec 2022 09:26PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 09:26PM)
WASHINGTON : General Motors said on Wednesday it is recalling 740,000 trucks and SUVs because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare.

The recall covers various Cadillac CT4 and CT5; Buick Envision; Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles built between 2020 and 2023.

GM said the body control module software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air update to address the issue.

Source: Reuters

