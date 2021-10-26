Logo
GM to resume limited production at EV plant in Michigan
FILE PHOTO: An automated guided vehicle carrying a battery pack moves under a partially assembled 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle on the assembly line at General Motors Orion Assembly in Lake Orion, Michigan, U.S., March 19, 2018. Photo taken March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

26 Oct 2021 09:39PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 09:35PM)
WASHINGTON : General Motors Co said Tuesday it will resume limited production for two weeks at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which has been shuttered since August and builds the electric vehicle Chevrolet Bolt.

The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules and to address fire risks. GM’s Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which builds the Bolt, is idled through the end of October. GM said the limited production will start Nov. 1 to help optimize battery production and supply chain repair logistics.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

